McLaren driver Jenson Button hits Pastor Maldonado's Lotus from behind during the Chinese Grand Prix.

Button ran into the back of the Venezuelan driver under braking into the first corner, forcing them both off, with Button's team-mate Fernando Alonso passing both cars in the process.

Lewis Hamilton won the race ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel taking third.

