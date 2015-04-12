Lewis Hamilton drives a controlled race to win the Chinese Grand Prix and hold off the challenge from his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg.

The British world champion drove with pace in hand, unleashing his potential only when needed to around the pit stops, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen finishing third and fourth.

After the race Rosberg criticised his team-mate, saying he felt Hamilton was driving unnecessarily slowly to back him up into the chasing Ferrari of Vettel.

