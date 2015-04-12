Lotus driver Pastor Maldonado says his brakes were a "big problem" and caused him to overshoot the pit lane entrance during the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Venezuelan driver had an eventful race in Shanghai, including a spin for the Venezuelan and a crash with McLaren's Jenson Button.

BBC F1 co-commentator says Maldonado has got previous form after making a similar mistake in a practice session in China last season.

