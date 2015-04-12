BBC F1 co-commentator David Coulthard praises Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen after his "fantastic" performance during the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Finn started in sixth but overtook both Williams drivers on the first lap, and maintained the pressure on his team-mate Sebastian Vettel throughout.

Coulthard believes Raikkonen "is back" after a "much stronger weekend", and feels Ferrari can still keep the pressure on Mercedes.

