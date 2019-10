Formula 1 commentary legend Murray Walker remembers Nigel Mansell's tyre exploding at the 1986 Australian Grand Prix.

Walker famously said "and colossally that's Mansell!" but in an outtake during filming for BBC Sport's new F1 Rewind programme he wonders exactly why he said it.

The programme features the 1976 Japanese Grand Prix and the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix as well as the race from Adelaide.

Available to UK users only.