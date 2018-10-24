Meet F1's 'rock and roll' team principal

  Formula 1

Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene talks to BBC F1 chief analyst Eddie Jordan about how he has turned the Maranello teams fortunes around this season.

2014 was Ferrari's worst season for 21 years but Arrivabene has overseen a revival this year with new driver Sebastian Vettel picking up three podium finishes including a win in Malaysia.

Arrivabene, who Jordan describes as "F1's most rock and roll team principal," puts the change in fortunes down to engaging with the "human" side and improving morale at Maranello.

