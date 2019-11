Murray Walker recalls one of his classic commentary lines from the 1990 Japanese Grand Prix where Ayrton Senna Alain Prost collided at the first corner.

The F1 commentary legend remembers how Senna had already made his mind up to not let his great rival Prost past him with the championship at stake in Suzuka.

You can watch an F1 Rewind programme all about Ayrton Senna with Suzi Perry and Murray Walker on BBC 2 at 16:00 BST on Saturday June 6.