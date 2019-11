Watch extended highlights of the 1982 Austrian Grand Prix as Elio de Angelis pips Keke Rosberg to victory at the Osterreichring.

F1 returned to Austria for the first time in more than a decade last year, with the redeveloped Red Bull Ring hosting a race on the site of the former Osterreichring and A1-Ring. The undulating circuit is situated in the mountainous Styrian countryside at over 600m above sea level.

