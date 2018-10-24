Lee McKenzie is joined by Allan McNish and Christian Horner as they look back at the eventful Friday practice sessions for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Horner responds to comments from Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz who claims his team's uncompetitive form of the past two seasons is draining his "will and motivation" to remain in F1.

On the track Nico Rosberg was fastest in the morning session with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel setting the pace in the afternoon as the colder conditions caught out a lot of drivers.

