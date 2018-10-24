Ahead of the British Grand Prix this Sunday, Suzi Perry caught up with Lewis Hamilton to discuss his extravagant lifestyle away from the track.

Hamilton admits he is 'living life to the maximum' and talks about his love for fashion and music. The World Champion also speaks about his inspirational brother, Nicolas, and spending time with athletes competing in the Invictus Games.

The conversation then turns to business at this weekend's Grand Prix and Hamilton admits he wants to see the British flag flying highest this weekend, above the German flag of his team-mate Nico Rosberg.