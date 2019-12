Suzi Perry narrates a moving tribute to Jules Bianchi, who died nine months after suffering severe head injuries in a crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.

The French Formula 1 driver, 25, had been in a coma since crashing his Marussia into a recovery vehicle at October's rain-hit race.

Bianchi's death is the first in Formula 1 since 1994, when both Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger were killed at Imola.

Available to UK users only.