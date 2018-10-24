Daniil Kvyat: Formula 1's book worm

  • From the section Formula 1

Before the Belgian Grand Prix, BBC F1 pit lane reporter, Tom Clarkson, spoke to Red Bull's Daniil Kvyat about his passion for reading, how juggling helps his racing and what more Red Bull can hope to achieve this season.

Despite a troubled start to Kvyat's first season at Red Bull results have picked up recently for the Russian, with a career-best second at the Hungarian Grand Prix and an impressive fourth in Belgium.

Formula 1's next race takes place in Monza, Italy, 4-6 September.

