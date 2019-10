Lewis Hamilton claims his third Formula 1 World Championship to match the number of titles won by Jack Brabham, Sir Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna and Nelson Piquet.

The Mercedes driver won an incident-packed US Grand Prix to secure the title ahead of team-mate Nico Rosberg with three races remaining.

Hamilton becomes the first British driver to win back-to-back titles.

