Alonso & Button fool around in Brazil

  • From the section Formula 1

McLaren drivers Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button fooled around after suffering a disappointing showing in qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Both drivers failed to make through Q1 at Interlagos, where Nico Rosberg took his fifth consecutive pole position as he edged a battle with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton by just 0.078 seconds.

Despite enduring a frustrating weekend, Alonso sunned himself and joked that next time he would take his phone and lotion out on to the track to make the most of any future sunbathing opportunities.

His antics led to a hashtag - PlacesAlonsoWouldRatherBe - trending on Twitter.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Luis Enrique
Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey
  • From the section Football
verstappen and gasly
  • From the section Formula 1
Eliud Kipchoge
Joe Root talks to Chris Silverwood
  • From the section Cricket
BBC Young Sports Personality of The Year 2019