Watch highlights as Nico Rosberg wins ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton for a Mercedes one-two at the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.

The German was never really troubled by world champion Hamilton as he secured the win, which means he will finish second in the drivers' championship.

Sebastian Vettel claimed the final place on the podium with his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen fourth, ahead of compatriot Valtteri Bottas in the Williams.

Available to UK users only.