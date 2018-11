13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard brings Formula One to the streets of Belfast with three high-speed runs in front of the City Hall.

Racing in Sebastian Vettel's 2012 winning Red Bull Racing machine, the Scottish driver was joined by Northern Irish riders Jeremy McWilliams and Ryan Farquhar

Farquhar, who was riding for the first time since his accident at the 2016 North West 200, said he hit 120mph on his KMR Supertwin bike.