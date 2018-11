Nico Hulkenberg retires on the opening lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after his Renault was flipped upside down in a collision with Haas driver Romain Grosjean.

The German said on team radio: "I'm hanging here like a cow, get me out there's fire."

Moments later Hulkenberg did manage to get out of the car and walk away from the accident.

This clip is from 5 live Formula 1 on Sunday 25th November 2018