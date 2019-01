Eddie Irvine reflects on his post-race confrontation with Ayrton Senna on his debut at the 1993 Japanese Grand Prix.

Triple world champion Senna aimed a punched at Irvine after an on-track, with the Northern Irishman saying it overshadowed a great debut performance.

"I just never have, or ever will, bowed down to people, and I think that's why I got as far as I got," said Irvine.