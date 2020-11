Speaking in 2008, Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher said Lewis Hamilton might one day break his record of seven world titles.

He was speaking just a few weeks before the British driver secured his first World Championship in dramatic fashion at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton matched Schumacher's record with victory at the Turkish Grand Prix.

Schumacher retired from F1 in 2012 before serious suffering head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.

Clip from BBC Archive