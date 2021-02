Formula 1 driver Lando Norris talks to BBC Radio 5 live as his new McLaren car for the 2021 season is revealed.

Speaking to Chris Latchem, he said seeing the car was like “opening a Christmas present”.

He also talked about his new teammate Daniel Ricciardo, “grim” neck-strength training during the off-season and what he makes of plans for sprint races.

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on 16th February 2021.