Former GAA star has motor neurone disease

Former Antrim Gaelic Football captain Anto Finnegan reveals that he has been diagnosed with the incurable neurological condition motor neurone disease.

The 40-year-old father of two has made the decision to go public with the condition to attempt to raise awareness of motor neurone disease, which is a condition that affects around only 5,000 in the UK.

Typically, those who have the condition are given between two and five years to live after diagnosis.

"It's the last thing that I wanted but what choice do I have? I'm married with two young children. I'm not going to lie down and let it take over me," Finnegan told BBC Sport's Mark Sidebottom.