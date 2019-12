Derry camogs aim for their third successive Ulster Senior Camogie title when they face Down in the final at Pairc Esler on Sunday [15:00 BST].

The Oak Leafers are managed by Down native Joe Baldwin and despite Derry's hammering of the same opposition in last year's provincial final, the Derry supremo is expecting a tough match.

Derry captain Meabh McGoldrick also says that lack of recent match practice is a concern for the holders.