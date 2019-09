Neil McManus says Cushendall needed to get the breaks to see off Slaughtneil in Sunday's Ulster Club Hurling Semi-Final replay at Loughgiel.

McManus hit 1-6 in Cushendall's 2-10 to 0-10 win with Karl McKeegan notching the game's other goal.

Cushendall will face Portaferry in next Sunday's provincial decider.

The Ulster Council will make a decision on the venue on Monday with Armagh being tipped as the likely location.