The GAA says they are disappointed by the High Court ruling quashing planning permission for the redevelopment of Casement Park but insists that they will submit a new planning application in 2015.

The GAA applied to build a new 38,000-seat stadium on the site and the plan was approved by Environment Minister Mark H Durkan.

Local residents objected and went to court, asking for a judicial review, which was formally upheld by Mr Justice Horner on Thursday.

Northern Ireland Sports Minister Carál Nί Chuilίn said she was also disappointed with the ruling but remained "fully committed to ensuring that this project becomes a reality".