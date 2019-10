St Mary's manager Paddy Tally says unrealistic demands are being played on talented inter-county players but Armagh assistant boss Peter McDonnell believes the issue is "over-hyped".

The Armagh assistant has emphatically rejected claims that Kieran McGeeney's Orchard squad are being through a relentless training regime.

Tally, for his part, says the GAA powers that be have to make a realistic to "sort the calendar out".