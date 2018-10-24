Barton promises 'fresh start' for Derry players

New Derry manager Damian Barton says he will "start afresh" in selecting a panel to represent the county at senior level following his appointment on a two-year term by the County Board last week.

Barton, who was part of the Oak Leafers' All-Ireland winning team of 1993, says he is "perhaps looking for athletes first and then technically gifted players, but the door is open to everyone".

"There are some fantastic players in this county that I may not be aware of. I want them to make themselves known and come along to the trials in the next couple of weeks," he explained.

