Rivals Tyrone and Derry meet in the Dr McKenna Cup final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh on Saturday night, just two weeks after clashing in the group stages of the competition.

The Red Hands ran out one-point winners on that occasion, 1-16 to 4-6, and are aiming to secure a fifth successive triumph in the competition.

The two counties will face each other again later in the season in both the Football League and in the Ulster Championship.

BBC Sport NI spoke to managers Mickey Harte and Damian Barton, plus players Daniel McKinless and Connor McAliskey ahead of the showdown.