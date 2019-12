Tyrone are McKenna Cup winners for the fifth year in a row after beating Derry 1-22 to 1-17.

Derry had seemed destined for victory but two late Tyrone scores tied the contest and Darren Curry's penalty in extra-time sealed the Red Hands' success.

Tempers flared during the derby clash and three players were sent-off - Tyrone's Cathal McCarron and Ronan McNamee and Daniel McKinless of Derry.