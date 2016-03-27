Derry assistant boss Brian McGuckin is left with mixed feeling as the Oak Leafers need a injury-time Ryan Bell free to draw 2-12 to 2-12 against Meath in Division Two of the Football League after leading by four points with 10 minutes remaining.

The Oak Leafers' hopes of promotion are now over and they are not yet certain of retaining their Division Two status heading into next week's final round of games.

If Derry are beaten by Armagh, victories by Fermanagh over Tyrone at Brewster Park and Meath over Laois at Portlaoise could see the Oak Leafers relegated on scoring difference.

However, Derry (-1) currently have a considerably better scoring difference than Meath (-12) and Armagh (-22) and that could save the Oak Leafers if all three teams finish on six Division Two points.