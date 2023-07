Cavan manager Terry Hyland says his team were relieved to earn a replay against Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final after being three points down as the game entered injury-time.

Hyland said that Cavan's shooting let them down in the contest as they failed to build on being three points ahead early in the second half.

"We'll have to look at our finishing ahead of the replay," Hyland told BBC Sport NI's Gavin Andrews.