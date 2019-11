Antrim football joint-manager Gearoid Adams fears Matthew Fitzpatrick could "walk away from the GAA" after being handed a 48-week suspension.

The Central Hearings Committee ruled on Monday night that Fitzpatrick had "deliberately misled" a recent disciplinary hearing into an incident in the League game against Armagh.

Fitzpatrick is likely to appeal against the massive ban but he looks certain to miss Sunday's Ulster SFC game against Donegal.