CJ McGourty admits his side face a 'daunting' test against Donegal in their Ulster SFC quarter-final on Sunday.

"Any team is beatable on any given day - we have to believe in ourselves and in our own system and go there and give it a go," said McGourty.

McGourty added that he felt "refreshed" on re-joining the squad after a year out in Australia and was ready to "have that buzz of the Ulster Championship again".

Antrim suffered a blow with relegation to Division 4 of the Football League this season and are also without talisman Kevin Niblock as he recovers from injury.