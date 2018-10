Burren wreck Kilcoo's hopes of achieving a record seventh straight Down Football title as two Donal O'Hare goals helped secure a 2-12 to 2-9 triumph at Newry.

The result means that Kilcoo have to be content with matching Burren's six-in-a-row in the 1980s.

In front of joyous Burren supporters at Pairc Esler, O'Hare told BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom that the result meant "everything".