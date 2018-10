Gweedore win a record 15th Donegal Football title with a comfortable 0-17 to 1-7 win over Naomh Conaill at Ballybofey.

Man of the match Odhran MacNiallais hit eight of Gweedore's points as Ciaran Thompson struck a late consolation goal for the Glenties outfit.

Former Donegal star Kevin Cassidy was also on the scoresheet for the winners.