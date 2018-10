Castlerahan come back from six points down with 15 minutes left to edge out Crosserlough 2-11 to 1-13 and win their first Cavan senior football title.

James Smith netted for Crosserlough on 45 minutes before goals from Oisin O'Connell and Sean Brady helped Castlerahan to a one-point success.

It was fourth time lucky for Castlerahan after losing the previous three finals as Crosserlough remain without a Cavan title since 1972.