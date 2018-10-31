Coalisland captain Stephen McNally says his team are in "bonus territory" as they prepare to face Armagh champions Crossmaglen in their Ulster SFC quarter-final on Saturday.

The newly-crowned Tyrone champions are taking on a Crossmaglen side seeking to regain their status as the dominant club in Ulster football by winning a 12th provincial title in just 22 years.

"They're the real kingpins of Ulster. I think they've set the example for the last number of years so it's a difficult challenge," said McNally.