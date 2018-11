Paraic Duffy may have retired from his role as GAA Director General earlier this year but he is hoping for a return to Croke Park with his club Scotstown.

Duffy is a selector with the Monaghan champions, who face Burren of Down in Sunday's Ulster quarter-final.

As Scotstown aim for their fifth Ulster title and a possible All-Ireland final at Croke Park in March 2019, BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom learns about the influence Duffy continues to have on his hometown club.