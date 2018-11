Skipper Colm McGoldrick's two goals prove the difference between Eoghan Rua Coleraine and Castlerahan as the Derry champions repel the Cavan side's second-half fightback.

Castlerahan had David Wright harshly sent off late in the first half as they trailed 2-6 to 0-6 at half-time but then cut Coleraine's lead to only one before the McGoldrick brothers-inspired Derry side regained control.