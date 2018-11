Gweedore and Donegal player Kieran Gillespie is expected to be out of action for around nine months after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury.

Centre half-back Gillespie suffered the tear in the opening moments of Gweedore's Ulster Club win over Cargin on Sunday.

A club statement said the injury had been confirmed as an ACL tear, adding that "Kieran will be a big loss to our current campaign."