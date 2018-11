Ballycran believe they can cause another upset when they face Antrim's Cushendall in the Ulster Club SHC final on Sunday.

The Down side shocked two-time Ulster champions Slaughtneil by 4-15 to 1-14 in their semi-final last month to advance to the provincial decider at the Armagh Athletic Grounds.

"The belief within ourselves is there. We believe, on our day, we can beat any team so it is there and we're hopefully going to do the job on Sunday," said Ballycran free-taker Scott Nicholson.