Cushendall captain Paddy Burke says the team were determined to clinch victory for Arron Graffin after the defender was injured early in the second half of Sunday's Ulster Club Hurling Final.

Graffin, who previously had a serious right knee injury, damaged his left knee in Sunday's decider and Burke says the Antrim player is "inspirational" to his team-mates.

Cushendall clinched a 1-15 to 0-10 win over Ballycran to earn a record 11th Ulster title.