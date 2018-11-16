No family ties in Ulster Club SFC semi-finals

Scotstown captain Darren Hughes says there will be a family rivalry when the Monaghan champions play Coleraine in their Ulster Club SFC semi-final on Sunday.

Coleraine trio Barry, Paul and Eoin Daly are Hughes' brothers-in-law but the Scotstown man has joked that family connections will be put to one side for the day.

In the second semi-final, Gweedore captain Kevin Cassidy believes Crossmaglen are the team to beat in Ulster when they go up against the Armagh champions at Healy Park.

Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW from from 13:30 GMT.