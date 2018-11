Scotstown hit four late points to snatch a 1-14 to 2-10 victory over Coleraine in Sunday's opening Ulster Club Football semi-final as Rory Beggan hits the winning score.

A Ruairi Mooney goal put Coleraine four up early in the second half and Gavin McWilliams missed a further goal chance which surely would have sealed victory.

But Scotstown fought back and keeper Beggan kicked two of their late scores including his winning free from 45 metres.