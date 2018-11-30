We wanted to bring a bit of pride back - Gweedore's Kevin Cassidy

Gweedore's Kevin Cassidy says an Ulster SFC title with his club would mean more to him than an All-Ireland medal with Donegal.

Cassidy has been an inspirational presence for Gweedore in their march to this year's Ulster final against Scotstown of Monaghan and the veteran forward now has a chance to fill the gap in trophy cabinet after he was famously dropped from the Donegal panel the year before their 2012 All-Ireland win.

"If you had offered me this five or seven years ago would I rather this or two, three, four All-Irelands I would take the hand off you for this. The club has been everything to me," said Cassidy.