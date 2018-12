Slaughtneil star Chrissy McKaigue says Corofin are "probably the best club of team of recent years" but believes Gweedore will fancy their chances in the All-Ireland semi-final.

McKaigue and ex-Monaghan forward Paul Finlay gave their thoughts on Gweedore's 0-13 to 0-12 extra-time win over Scotstown in Sunday's Ulster Club Football Final to BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Mark Sidebottom.