GAA managers express reservations over rule changes

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke, Tyrone's Mickey Harte and Donegal assistant coach Paul McGonigle express their concerns with the GAA's proposed rule changes to be trialled in pre-season competitions.

The changes, which include a restriction on the number of consecutive hand passes and the introduction of a sin bin will be reviewed before the start of the Football League next year.

"Too many rules coming in at the one time is adding a serious workload to the referees and when you think of the number of things they might have to count - it's quite mind bogging," said Harte.

