Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says Gaelic football does not need many changes as the Red Hands ease to a McKenna Cup win over Derry in their first game under the GAA's new rules.

Derry manager Damien McErlain was also critical of the rules experiment, which include a restriction on the number of consecutive hand passes.

Tyrone were 0-20 to 0-11 winners at Celtic Park in a game which featured 18-year-old Darragh Canavan, son of two-time All-Ireland winner Peter, making his senior debut for Tyrone.