Donegal manager Declan Bonner describes the hand pass rule being used in the pre-season competitions as an "absolute disaster".

Bonner was speaking after his team's 1-17 to 0-10 Dr McKenna Cup win over Down at Newry which set up a Section A decider against Cavan at Ballybofey on Wednesday.

"How many times today was the game pulled up for a fourth hand pass? It's not speeding up the game. It's a waste of time," Bonner told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.