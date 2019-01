New Down manager Paddy Tally says he is rebuilding the panel with a view to the future.

The former Tyrone assistant coach has revealed that he is intent on bringing through more young players following their defeat by Donegal that all but ended their involvement in this year's McKenna Cup.

"The future is key here for the next three years, or what ever it is that I'm going to be here, that we establish a new team in Down and that is part of the rebuild," said Tally.