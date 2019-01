Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney says next weekend's Dr McKenna Cup Final against Tyrone will offer more valuable game time before the Football League.

The Orchard men defeated holders Donegal 0-14 to 1-10 in an entertaining semi-final contest at Healy Park.

"Everybody knows how seriously Tyrone take the McKenna Cup so next weekend will be a good measure of where we are at," said McGeeney, who will be aiming to guide Armagh to their first triumph in the competition since 1994.